Everton agree £30m fee with Sunderland for Jordan Pickford

Everton have agreed a fee with Sunderland for the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to Sky Sports .

The England Under-21 international was one of the Black Cats’ star performers last season and has been widely expected to leave since their relegation from their Premier League.

Ronald Koeman’s Toffees have long been touted among the favourites to land Pickford and they have now made their move.

Pickford, aged 23, came through the ranks at Sunderland. He made his debut for the club in the 2015/16 season after previously spending time on loan at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

He has made 35 appearances for the Black Cats and earnt rave reviews for his performances after ousting Vito Mannone as David Moyes’ first-choice keeper early last season.

Pickford has also been involved in the senior England squad, but is yet to win his first cap for the national team.