Everton and Chelsea starlets dominate England Under-20 World Cup final team

Here's our line-up for the #U20WC Final! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j3JEiFraWE
— England (@England) June 11, 2017
England’s team for today’s Under-20 World Cup final clash with Venezuela has been announced.
Paul Simpson’s side is dominated by Everton and Chelsea players.
Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny, Kieran Dowell, Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all start the game.
Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori and Liverpool-bound Dominic Solanke are also in the starting lineup.
Tottenham Hotspur pair Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah are included, as are Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook.
The game gets underway in Suwon, South Korea, at 11am UK time.