Everton and Chelsea starlets dominate England Under-20 World Cup final team

England’s team for today’s Under-20 World Cup final clash with Venezuela has been announced.

Paul Simpson’s side is dominated by Everton and Chelsea players.

Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny, Kieran Dowell, Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all start the game.

Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori and Liverpool-bound Dominic Solanke are also in the starting lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah are included, as are Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook.

The game gets underway in Suwon, South Korea, at 11am UK time.