Everton set to beat Man Utd to Michael Keane signing

Everton are closing in on the signing of Burnley defender Michael Keane, according to The Sun.

The Toffees are reportedly set to see off competition from Keane’s former club Manchester United to sign him this summer.

Burnley have slapped a £25m price tag on their 24-year-old centre-back, but Everton are prepared to match that.

Talks between the two clubs are reportedly at an advanced stage and expected to be completed within the new couple of days.

Although Keane enters the final 12 months of his contract next month, the Clarets were preparing to keep hold of him for an extra season even if that meant losing him on a free transfer next year.

But the England international is said to have told the Turf Moor hierarchy that he wants to be allowed to move on this summer and it appears he will now be sold.

Everton have already splashed the cash to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for £30m and Ajax star Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.