Former Chelsea captain John Terry linked with Aston Villa

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry is a target for Championship side Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports .

Terry, aged 36, has been released by the Premier League champions at the end of their title-winning campaign after 22 years’ service at Stamford Bridge.

He has been on holiday in the Algarve and played a round of golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce. On the course, they reportedly talked about the possibility of the former England captain moving to Villa Park.

Terry is said to be considering a number of offers at present, but Villa are confident he can be persuaded to see out his career with them as they push for a return to the top-flight.

The veteran centre-back is open to the idea, but also has offers from Premier League sides and believes he can still operate at the highest level.

His contract officially ends at the end of the month, so he will be free to join a new club on July 1.