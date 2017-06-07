Former Chelsea striker trolls Liverpool legend over lack of Premier League title

I know I missed that chance. I think I missed a bit on my face here too? 😄😂 pic.twitter.com/j5B6yvyxni — Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) June 6, 2017

Ex-Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen has been poking fun at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over his lack of a Premier League winner’s medal.

The jovial Twitter spat started over Luis Garcia’s infamous ghost goal against the Blues in the 2005 Champions League semi-final.

When Carra pointed to a chance missed by Gudjohnsen late in that game, the Icelander posted a photo of him using the Premier League trophy as a shaving mirror and saying he had also missed some of his whiskers.

Carragher never won the league in 17 years as a Liverpool player, though he did go on to win the Champions League in Istanbul in the same year as the ghost goal.

Gudjohnsen won the title twice with Chelsea. He also became a Champions League winner, but had to wait until his time at Barcelona for that honour in 2009.