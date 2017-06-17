Former Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud by Spanish authorities, a source close to the player has told the BBC .

The Portugal international, aged 32, is said to be “upset” at the allegations made against him and now plans to leave the country. He is accused of defrauding authorities of millions of euros in tax, which he has denied.

The source said: “He’s very sad and really upset.

“He doesn’t want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave.”

A move to the Chinese Super League could be on the cards, but Ronaldo’s representatives would prefer for him to join another European club given that he is still performing to a very high level.

If he does stay in Europe, a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain or a Premier League team would be the most likely outcome. He has repeatedly been linked with a return to his former club Manchester United since moving to the Bernabeu for £80m in 2009.