Former Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens talks with MLS over LA Galaxy

Recently released Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened talks with Major League Soccer about a prospective move to LA Galaxy, according to Yahoo .

The report quotes sources close to the matter as saying the Swedish veteran is in discussions with MLS representatives about moving to the USA, with the Galaxy his most likely destination.

Ibrahimovic, aged 35, is officially under contract with United until June 30, but he was named on a list of released players last week after the Red Devils decided against taking up on option to keep him at the club.

He joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer. His one-year contract included an opportunity to extend the deal into a second season. But with Ibrahimovic currently sidelined with injury, United declined that option.

The former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Barcelona man suffered a serious knee ligament injury in the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford, and is recovering from surgery.