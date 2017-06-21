Former Tottenham star threatens to take Harry Kane’s place in the side

You keep the shirt, I'll have the 6 yard box. https://t.co/xJa6Mo9zsq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 21, 2017

Haha sounds good but im keeping the number 10 shirt 😉 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 21, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of him joining the club by threatening to take Harry Kane’s place in the team.

Responding to a mocked up photo of him posing with head coach Mauricio Pochettino at a contract signing, Lineker warned Kane: “Watch out.”

The Premier League golden boot winner responded by welcoming the deal, but said he would be keeping the number 10 shirt, which was previously worn by Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter agreed in exchange for possession of the six-yard box.