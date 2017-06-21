Former Tottenham star threatens to take Harry Kane’s place in the side

Posted by - June 21, 2017 - All News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of him joining the club by threatening to take Harry Kane’s place in the team.

Responding to a mocked up photo of him posing with head coach Mauricio Pochettino at a contract signing, Lineker warned Kane: “Watch out.”

The Premier League golden boot winner responded by welcoming the deal, but said he would be keeping the number 10 shirt, which was previously worn by Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter agreed in exchange for possession of the six-yard box.