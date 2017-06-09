Harry Kane to captain England against Scotland

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named as England captain for this weekend’s game against Scotland.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has picked the Premier League golden boot winner to lead his side at Hampden Park in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier.

England’s official captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of Southgate’s last two squads, so Kane will skipper the side in his absence.

Explaining his decision to hand Kane the armband, Southgate pointed to the in-form forward’s leadership qualities, mentality and the fact that he knows him well from the under-21 squad, as well as his current excellent run of form.

According to the FA , he said: “Harry Kane will be captain for the game.

“We have several players who have excellent leadership qualities and Harry is a player we have worked with, with the under-21s before.

“He’s got a terrific mentality and I know he is delighted to be leading the team.

“He finished the season in great form and any team would want a finisher of his quality in their side.”

The Spurs star, aged 23, finished the season with 29 goals in 30 Premier League games and 35 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

He will be winning his 18th England cap when he takes to the field in Glasgow and has five goals for the national team to date.

The match kicks off at 5pm on Saturday.

Spurs posted on Twitter to wish Kane luck ahead of the game.