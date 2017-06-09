Harry Kane reacts to being named England captain

It will be one of the proudest moments of my life leading the team out tomorrow! Most importantly we need those 3 points! #ENGSCO #Captain pic.twitter.com/8Uk9sRyfsd — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 9, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to being named England captain for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park.

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Kane, aged 23, will be handed the armband for the game.

Writing on Twitter, the Premier League golden boot winner expressed his pride at the news.

Kane wrote: “It will be one of the proudest moments of my life leading the team out tomorrow! Most importantly we need those 3 points!”

He also shared a photo of himself familiarising himself with the surroundings at Hampden Park.