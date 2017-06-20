Jose Mourinho faces Spanish tax fraud case

Spanish prosecutors have submitted a case against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for alleged tax fraud, according to Marca .

The Province of Madrid’s Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint accusing Mourinho of crimes against the Public Treasury.

The Portuguese boss is claimed to have defrauded the Spanish taxman out of €3,304,670 during his time in charge of Real Madrid. That amount was divided evenly between 2011 and 2012, the file claims.

Mourinho is the latest high profile football figure to be pursued by the Spanish authorities over alleged tax offences. Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently facing a similar case and is due to testify on July 31.

Barcelona star Neymar also has a case hanging over him, while team-mates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano have both been forced to pay back millions of euros in unpaid taxes and were both handed prison sentences (though neither went to jail because Spain rarely imprisons those with custodial sentences shorter than two years).