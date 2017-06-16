Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd to sign Ivan Perisic before July 8

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told the club’s hierarchy to complete the signing of Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic before his squad leaves for their pre-season tour of the USA, according to The Sun .

The Portuguese boss is reportedly keen to have the Croatia international as part of the tour group.

United’s players are due to report for pre-season training on July 8. They will then fly to the States ahead of a their first game our the tour, which is against LA Galaxy in Los Angeles.

If everything goes to plan, Perisic will be available to play his first United game in that friendly.

The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with Inter, who are refused to sell the 28-year-old for less than £44m. United have only offered £35m, despite Mourinho making it clear that he is a key part of his plans for next season.

He has apparently now run out of patience and told his bosses to get the deal done.