Juventus CEO says Dani Alves is terminating his contract, Man City move expected

Manchester City have moved a step closer to signing Brazil international Dani Alves after Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed that the right-back is terminating his contract.

Alves joined Juve from Barcelona last summer and is only one season into the two-year contract he signed with the Champions League runners-up.

But he now has his heart set on a reunion with his former Barca coach Pep Guardiola and a move to the Premier League.

Marotta indicated that the Serie A champions will not be standing in his way.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport : “Dani Alves has decided that he wants to change his surroundings, so we will come to a mutual agreement and we wish him luck.

“There has been no break-up with Dani, but motivation is fundamental for any footballer.”

City are in need of new right-backs after Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Jesus Navas were all released at the end of their contracts.

Alves, aged 34, won the Champions League twice and La Liga three times under Guardiola at Barcelona.

He has made 694 club appearances in his 17 seasons as a professional. In addition to Barca and Juve, he has also played for his local club Bahia in Brazil and Spanish side Sevilla.