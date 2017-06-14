Kevin de Bruyne smacked in the face by an off the post rabona penalty

If Kevin de Bruyne wasn’t already a successful footballer he would currently be enjoying his 15 minutes of fame as an internet viral sensation.
The Manchester City man inadvertently provided a piece of comedy gold when he went in goal to face a penalty from YouTuber.
De Bruyne was caught off-guard by a rabona penalty, which hit the post and rebounded straight into his face.
Team-mates Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Willy Caballero couldn’t hide their amusement and celebrated the moment as if they had scored a goal, before rolling around the pitch in fits of giggles.