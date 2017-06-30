Kyle Walker: Man City open talks with Spurs over transfer

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks over the transfer of England international Kyle Walker, according to the BBC.

The discussions are at an early stage, but are expected to result in Walker joining Pep Guardiola’s side this summer.

No fee has been agreed at this stage and negotiations are ongoing, but the 27-year-old right-back is expected to command a price of at least £40m, with Spurs reportedly valuing him at £50m.

Fellow right-back Kieran Trippier is set to sign a new five-year deal with the north London club, who have also been linked with a move for Southampton’s Cedric Soares as they plan for life after Walker’s departure.

City are in desperate need of new right-backs with Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and auxiliary right-back Jesus Navas having all been released at the end of last season.

Brazilian veteran Dani Alves is expected to join on a free transfer after terminating his contract at Juventus, but Walker is the big-money target.