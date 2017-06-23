Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool make bid €100m

Liverpool have made a €100m bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish newspaper Marca .

But the French side have turned down the big-money offer for the 18-year-old starlet, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The article claims the €100m bid is the Reds’ second of the summer for Mbappe, who manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring to Anfield at any cost.

But Monaco owner Dmitri Rybolovlev is keen to keep hold of the France international and will reportedly not consider a bid of less than €113m for a player he expects to break the world transfer record.

Klopp can offer Champions League football and plenty of playing time in the season leading up to the 2018 World Cup, but Mbappe is reportedly not sold on the switch to Anfield. He has apparently told Rybolovlev that he only intends to leave the club if a move to the Bernabeu is available.