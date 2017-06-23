Kylian Mbappe prepared to join Arsenal

Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is open to the idea of signing for Arsenal this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The France international, aged 18, is wanted by a host of Europe’s top clubs, but has reportedly indicated that a switch to the Emirates Stadium is a viable option for him as he plots his next step.

Mbappe is said to feel that the opportunity to work with compatriot Arsene Wenger, who has a record of nurturing young players within his squad, could make the switch to north London an option for him at this stage of the career.

But with Monaco having already rejected a €120m offer from Real Madrid for the young striker, the Gunners would need to smash their transfer record and bid up to €140m if they are to have any chance of landing him.

But the expected exit of some of the club’s higher earners could free up the finances to make the deal possible.