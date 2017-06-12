Laurent Koscielny flattered by Marseille interest but staying at Arsenal for now

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has welcomed reported interest in him from Marseille, but says he will stay at the Emirates Stadium “for now”.

Koscielny, aged 31, grew up supporting Marseille and was clearly pleased that his boyhood club want to sign him.

But the France international pointed to his recently signed new contract as one reason why he will be staying in north London.

In an interview with French broadcaster Telefoot , Koscielny said: “I have a contract with Arsenal. I renewed in November. For now, I’m a Gunner. I feel very good there.

“I have always said that I was a fan of Marseille when I was little. To have a mythical club like Marseille make an enquiry is good.”

Asked a final time whether Marseille had even a small chance of signing him or not, Koscielny replied that he did not know.

The same report suggests the centre-back is also a target for Manchester City and Chinese Super League clubs.

Koscielny joined the Gunners from Lorient for a reported £8.45m in 2010 and remains a first-choice starter at the heart of Arsene Wenger’s defence.

He has clocked up 290 appearances for the Gunners since arriving, including 212 Premier League games, scoring 22 goals.