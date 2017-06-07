Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have apologised to Southampton over an approach made to Virgil van Dijk and ended their interest in the Dutch defender.

The Saints yesterday signalled their intent to report Jurgen Klopp’s side over an alleged illegal approach of the 25-year-old.

But Liverpool have now confirmed that they no longer want to sign Van Dijk and apologised to Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr, the south-coast club’s board and supporters over what they described as a misunderstanding.

A statement issued by the Reds read: “Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

“We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

“We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.”

Van Dijk had been linked with a £50m move to Anfield and was reportedly keen to make the move. But Saints were adamant they do not need to sell a player who signed a new six-year contract last year.

He joined the Saints from Celtic in a £13m deal in September 2015.

Liverpool have signed Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Sadio Mane from Southampton in recent seasons.