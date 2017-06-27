Liverpool approach Arsenal over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer

Liverpool have lodged an official enquiry with Arsenal over the availability of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Anfield hierarchy have made a direct approach to their counterparts at the Emirates Stadium over a deal for the England international, who is said to be valued at around £25m.

Arsenal have knocked back the Reds’ initial approach, but could be tempted to offload the 23-year-old because he is entering the final year of his contract. Talks over a new deal have been held, but no agreement has been reached and no official offer made.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a long-time admirer of the former Southampton youngster and keen to add him to his squad.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also watching developments with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract situation closely.

Although he has made 194 appearances for the Gunners since arriving in north London in 2011, but is not a guaranteed starter for Arsene Wenger’s side.