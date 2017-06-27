Liverpool in the clear over Virgil van Dijk tapping up

Liverpool will not face any disciplinary action from the Premier League over their alleged tapping up of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to The Times.

The Saints reported the Reds to the authorities over an apparent illegal approach for the Dutch centre-back. But today’s article indicates that the Premier League has found insufficient evidence to charge Liverpool with any breaches of transfer rules.

Premier League lawyers have spoken to both clubs and are said to be satisfied that the correct procedures have been followed.

Liverpool issued a public apology to Southampton three weeks ago over a “misunderstanding” of the situation and declared that they had ended their interest in signing Van Dijk.

But Saints did not withdraw their complaint in the wake of the apology and the Premier League has continued its investigation. No action will be taken against Liverpool unless further evidence comes to light, which is unlikely because Southampton submitted all their evidence with the initial complaint.