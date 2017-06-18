Liverpool close to completed Mohamed Salah transfer

Liverpool are closing in on the £35m signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah, according to the Mail on Sunday .

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Egypt international in recent weeks, but the deal had stalled over the fee. Today’s report claims that the two clubs are now close to reaching a compromise.

Roma had been demanding a £39m fee for the former Chelsea man. Liverpool, whose opening bid was considerable less than that, now hope to be able to seal the deal for £35m if they include clauses to pay an extra £4m in add-ons.

Salah, aged 25, scored 19 goals last season. He is said to have privately expressed a desire to make the move to Anfield.

The pacy forward previously played in the Premier League after joining Chelsea from Basel in February 2015, but move on loan to Fiorentina a year later and then to Roma the following summer. He completed a permanent transfer to the Stadio Olimpico last summer.