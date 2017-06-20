Liverpool close to completing Mohamed Salah transfer

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Roma winger Mohamed Salah, according to Sky Sports News .

The broadcaster quotes its sources as saying the Reds are close to finalising the transfer.

Egypt international Salah, aged 25, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield during recent weeks. But Liverpool and Roma have been unable to agree on a fee for the former Chelsea player.

As we reported yesterday, it appears the two clubs have now settled on a fee of £35m plus £4m in add-ons, which would match Roma’s reported valuation if all the add-ons were paid.

If a deal has indeed been struck, Salah could fly to Merseyside as early as this afternoon to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on his contract.

Salah previously played in England for Chelsea after joining the Blues from Basel in February 2013. He made 19 appearances during the remainder of the 2013/14 season and the start of the 2014/15 season, but was loaned out to Fiorentina and then Roma.

He completed a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico last summer.