Liverpool consider £50m Naby Keita bid

Liverpool are mulling over launching a bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to The Guardian.

The Reds have reportedly been given some encouragement in their pursuit of the Guinea international, although his current club are demanding a fee of £70m to sign him.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has identified the 22-year-old as a key target and the Anfield hierarchy are now said to be considering an offer worth up to £50m. That falls short of Leipzig’s valuation, so it remains to be seen whether the German side will lower their asking price or Liverpool pay more the £50m they have earmarked.

Keita is a box-to-box central midfielder, who scored eight goals and provided seven assists last term in his first season in the Bundesliga.

He has held talks with Leipzig over a new deal since the end of the season, but has so far refused to put pen to paper. There is no hurry because he still has three years to run on the contract he signed when he joined from Leipzig’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg for around £10m a year ago.