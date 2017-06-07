Liverpool defender and ex-Spurs star to appear in corruption trial

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric are set to appear as witnesses in a corruption trial in his native Croatia, according to the BBC .

Lovren, aged 27, is expected to take to the stand to be quizzed on his 2010 move from Dinamo Zagreb to French outfit Lyon, while Modric, aged 31, is to testify on his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham Hotspur.

Neither player is suspected of any wrongdoing, but officials from their former club are on trial.

Hearings into the cases of former Dinamo chief executive Zdravko Mamic and three other people – his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, former club director Damir Vrbanovic and a tax inspector – opened in April.

All the suspects pleaded not guilty to the corruption charges against them.

Lovren has since played for Southampton before joining Liverpool in 2014, while Modric left White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu in 2012 and is a three-time European champion.