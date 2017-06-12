Liverpool make improved offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have increased their bid for Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

According to Egyptian news outlet Yallakora , which broke the news of the Reds’ opening offer for the Egypt international, the Reds have upped their efforts to sign Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now tabled a bid of €40m (£35m) plus a further €5m (£4.4m) in add-ons, which takes them very close to Roma’s reported €50m (£44m) asking price for the Chelsea winger.

Liverpool initially bid £28m (€31.7m) for Salah. When that was turned down they were reported to have turned their attention elsewhere after balking at Roma’s demands. Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins was said to be under consideration as an alternative .

But it now appears that the Anfield hierarchy has had a rethink and returned with an improved offer for Salah.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in 31 Serie A appearances. He moved to Stadio Olimpico from Chelsea in a €15m deal last August.