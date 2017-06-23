Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah’s goodbye message to Roma

Liverpool’s new signing Mohamed Salah has taken to Twitter to write a farewell message to former club Roma.

After completing his £35m transfer to Anfield yesterday evening, the Egyptian winger posted a message in which he thanked Roma, their players and their fans.

The 25-year-old said the two years he had spent at the Stadio Olimpico were the best of his career so far and that he was leaving with nothing but gratitude and great memories.