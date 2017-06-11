Liverpool prepare move for Southampton’s Dusan Tadic

Liverpool are plotting a fresh raid on Southampton to sign winger Dusan Tadic, according to The Times .

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping to add the Serbia international to his squad as he prepares for his first Champions League campaign at Anfield.

Tadic, aged 28, reportedly has a £13m release clause in his contract at St Mary’s. The article quotes a source close to the player as saying he would welcome the move having grown disillusioned with his role under manager Claude Puel last season.

He was signed by former manager Ronald Koeman three years ago and has scored or assisted 42 Premier League goals since then.

But Liverpool’s pursuit of Tadic comes just days after they were forced into an embarrassing U-turn over plans to sign his Saints team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds ended their interest in Van Dijk and apologised to Southampton after the south-coast club threatened to report them over an illegal approach for the Dutch defender.