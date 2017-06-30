Liverpool prepared to break club transfer record for Naby Keita

Liverpool are willing to pay a club record £70m to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to the BBC.

The 22-year-old is one of manager Jurgen Klopp’s top summer transfer targets and the Reds are ready to match his huge price tag in order to bring him to Anfield.

But Leipzig insist the Guinea international will not be sold this summer because they want him to be part of their Champions League campaign. Liverpool are yet to test their resolve with a formal bid.

A £48m release clause in his contract comes into effect at the end of next season.

If Keita does comes to Merseyside, his transfer will will eclipse the £35m paid to sign striker Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in January 2011.

Keita has just completed his first season at Leipzig after a £10m move from sister club Red Bull Salzburg. He scored eight league goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances.