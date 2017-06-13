Liverpool reject bid for defender

Liverpool have turned down a £1m bid from Derby County for defender Andre Wisdom, according to the Daily Telegraph .

Rams boss Gary Rowett is keen to bring former loan player Wisdom back to the iPro Stadium, but has had his opening offer rejected by the Reds. He is reportedly likely to return with an improved bid later this week.

Wisdom, aged 24, spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Derby and has been identified as a top target for the current transfer window.

The former England Under-21 international, who has since spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg, last played for his parent club in September 2013.

Liverpool are ready for Wisdom to leave Anfield on a permanent basis, but are demanding a fee in the region of £2m, the article claims.

He has been on the Merseyside club’s books for nine years, having arrived from Bradford City as a 14-year-old in 2008.