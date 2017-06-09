Liverpool release seven players

Liverpool have confirmed the release of seven players.

A list of players available for free transfers published by the Premier League this afternoon shows that the Reds will officially part company with a septet comprising mainly young stars.

Veteran goalkeeper Alex Manninger, aged 40, was already known to be leaving Anfield and retiring from football this summer. The ex-Austria international is followed through the exit by Tom Brewitt, Jake Brimmer, Jack Dunn, Madger Gomes, Kane Lewis and Adam Phillips.

Brewitt, aged 20, had been on the club’s books since under-11 age and had spoken as recently as last month about his plans to break into the first-team.

Brimmer, aged 19, is an Australia Under-20 international who joined the Reds on a three-year contract in 2014, while 22-year-old Dunn has already agreed a move to his former loan club Tranmere Rovers.

Gomes, a former Spain Under-18 international, arrived from Villarreal to something of a fanfare in 2014.

Former Brentford right-back Lewis, aged 19, had signed his first professional contract last year.

Phillips joined the first-team squad on the pre-season tour of the USA in 2014. He had joined the Reds from Blackburn Rovers as an 11-year-old.