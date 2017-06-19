Liverpool still interested in Gelson Martins

Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins is still a transfer target for Liverpool, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola .

The 22-year-old Portugal international emerged as a possible signing for the Reds earlier this month after their attempt to sign Mohamed Salah stalled over Roma’s asking price.

Although recent reports have suggested that the Salah deal could be back on, A Bola reckons Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy are still keen to sign Martins.

They failed to convince Sporting to sell with an initial offer of up to €45m (£39.4m). But they are now prepared to launch a €50m (£43.7m) bid to get the deal over the line.

Martins has a record of 14 goals in 43 senior appearances for Sporting, with his goals split evenly over his two seasons in the team.

He is a right footer, but can operate on either flank and has even played as a right-back on occasion.