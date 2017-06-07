Liverpool in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins

Liverpool are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal to sign their forward Gelson Martins, according to the BBC.
The Reds have been strongly linked with Roma’s former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah in recent weeks, but reportedly now fear being priced out of a move for him.
Talks over the Salah deal stalled after Liverpool’s opening bid of £28m was rejected. Roma are said to be looking for a fee of more than £40m for the 24-year-old Egypt international.
That has led Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the Merseyside club’s recruitment team to consider alternative options and that has led them to Martins.
The 22-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Sporting contract, but is likely to be available for substantially less than that.
Martins is a Portugal international and has been a first-team regular for Sporting for the past two seasons, making 87 appearances and scoring 14 goals.
Klopp is keen to add a pacy wide forward to his squad. Keita Balde of Lazio and Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa are also under consideration, the article claims.