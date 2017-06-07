Liverpool in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins

Liverpool are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal to sign their forward Gelson Martins, according to the BBC .

The Reds have been strongly linked with Roma’s former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah in recent weeks, but reportedly now fear being priced out of a move for him.

Talks over the Salah deal stalled after Liverpool’s opening bid of £28m was rejected. Roma are said to be looking for a fee of more than £40m for the 24-year-old Egypt international.

That has led Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the Merseyside club’s recruitment team to consider alternative options and that has led them to Martins.

The 22-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Sporting contract, but is likely to be available for substantially less than that.

Martins is a Portugal international and has been a first-team regular for Sporting for the past two seasons, making 87 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

Klopp is keen to add a pacy wide forward to his squad. Keita Balde of Lazio and Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa are also under consideration, the article claims.