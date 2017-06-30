 Skip to main content
Liverpool targeting Hull City’s Andy Robertson

Liverpool have got Hull City left-back Andy Robertson as they plan for next season, according to the Liverpool Echo.

£8m-rated Robertson, aged 23, is reportedly on the Reds’ radar as they seek to strengthen at left-back for the 2017/18 campaign.

Midfielder James Milner was first-choice in that position for much of last season, with Alberto Moreno falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp after some dodgy displays.

The Echo’s report claims signing a new left-back is nailed on, as long as former Sevilla full-back Moreno can be convinced that his future lies elsewhere.

Liverpool were targeting Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon. But the 17-year-old has just put pen to paper on his first professional deal at Craven Cottage, where he is a regular starter for the Championship side.

That brings Glasgow-born Robertson into play. He started his career at Queen’s Park and spent a season at Dundee United, before being snapped up by the Tigers for £2.85m in 2014.

He has made 115 appearances for Hull, scoring five goals, but could be available following their relegation to the Championship.

