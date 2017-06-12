Liverpool youngsters on winning the Under-20 World Cup

So proud of my team mates .. Champions! pic.twitter.com/8mHernOzdH — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) June 11, 2017

Liverpool’s members of England’s Under-20 World Cup winning squad have been posted on social media to give their reaction to the achievement.

Paul Simpson’s England Under-20 side beat Venezuela 1-0 in South Korea in yesterday’s final to secure England’s first World Cup triumph at any level since 1966.

Dominic Solanke, who is joining the Reds from Chelsea this summer, capped the victory with the personal achievement of being named the best player of the tournament and winning the FIFA Under-20 Golden Ball.

Sheyi Ojo came off the bench as a 62nd-minute substitute for Everton’s Kieran Dowell, while Ovie Ejaria was an unused substitute.

We've done it!! World Champions!! This wouldn't have been possible without God. Feeling so blessed. A dream come true #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JXIpJcbd3I — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) June 11, 2017

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) June 11, 2017

Best player award Wouldn't be possible without God & my team! ❤️ A post shared by Dom Solanke (@domsolanke) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:46am PDT