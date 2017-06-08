Liverpool’s Dom Solanke reacts to firing England to the Under-20 World Cup final

Into the final!! Come on boys one more win! couple more goals ⚽️. — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) June 8, 2017

England are through to the final of the Under-20 World Cup after beating Italy in today’s semi-final against Italy.

They came from behind to record a 3-1 victory and that was largely thanks to Liverpool new boy Dom Solanke, who scored two of the goals.

After the match, the Chelsea academy product took to Twitter to give his reaction to the match, his goals and booking a place in the final.

England will face Venezuela this weekend as they seek a first World Cup win at any level since 1966.