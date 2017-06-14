Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures announced

Liverpool start the 2017/18 Premier League season with an away trip to Watford, it has been confirmed.

The Premier League fixtures have been announced this morning and show that the Reds will travel to Vicarage Road for their opener on August 12.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes on December 9, when the Reds host neighbours Everton at Anfield. The return fixture is scheduled to take place at Goodison Park on April 7.

Fierce rivals Manchester United visit Anfield on October 14, with the Reds travelling to Old Trafford on March 10.

Liverpool are at home to Swansea City on Boxing Day. They end the season at Anfield against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion, who are managed by Jurgen Klopp’s mate David Wagner, on May 13. A week earlier they will have faced champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what could be a decisive end of season clash.

All dates are subject to change for broadcast coverage.