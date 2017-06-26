Lyon complete signing of Chelsea starlet

Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore has completed his transfer to Lyon.

The Ligue 1 side have reportedly paid £16m to seal the deal.

As you can see in the photo above, the Burkina Faso international has been posing in his new club’s kit after finalising his deal.

Traore, aged 21, impressed on loan at Ajax last season having previously spent the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.

He made 16 senior appearances for Chelsea, all of which came in the 2015/16 campaign, scoring four goals.

Traore was first linked with the Blues in August 2010, when he was rumoured to have joined their academy from Auxerre.

But only officially joined them in October 2013, with Chelsea having issued a statement in January 2012 clarifying that he was not and had never been their player.

By that time his signing was official he had already played a pre-season friendly for the first team during a tour to the Far East.