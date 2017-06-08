Man City confirm Ederson signing

Ederson speaks about why he joined Man City in his first interview with CityTV!
Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.
The deal has been expected for some time, but City have had to wait to get the green light to finalise the deal. The 23-year-old Brazilian will now officially join his new club on July 1, when the transfer window opens.
He has agreed a six-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until June 2023.
He started his career as a youth player at Sao Paulo in his homeland before moving to Portuguese side Ribeirão in 2011.
After 30 games in a single season for them, he was snapped up by Primeira Liga side Rio Ave, where he spent three seasons.
He was signed by Benfica in 2015.
City have been having a bit of a laugh at how long it has taken to get the deal over the line.
