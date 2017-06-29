Man City favourites to sign Alexis Sanchez as Bayern Munich pull out

Bayern Munich have backed out of the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The German champions reportedly has concerns over the escalating cost of a potential deal. With Sanchez’s salary expectations said to be more than £350,000-a-week and the Gunners demanding a fee of £50m for a player who is out of contract next summer, Bayern have decided to pursue other options unless the 28-year-old lowers his pay demands.

That currently leaves Manchester City as the front-runners to sign the Chile international, who is currently on Confederations Cup duty in Russia.

Sanchez, who ended last season with 24 Premier League goals, is a top target for City boss Pep Guardiola as he seeks to add a more clinical edge to his attack.

He joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and has scored 72 goals in 145 appearances in all competitions in his three years at the club to date.