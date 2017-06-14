Man City set to make Kyle Walker approach this week

Manchester City are due to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Kyle Walker, according to Sky Sports .

City were holding fire until the right-back’s season had officially finished. With last night’s England game against France now out of the way, an initial approach could be made this week.

Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are said to be confident a deal for the 27-year-old can be done for around £40m. Spurs, who are under no pressure to sell Walker, apparently value the former Sheffield United youngster at £50m.

He signed a new contract last September and is tied to the north London club until June 2021.

The same report claims Walker is relaxed about his future and not pushing for a transfer. He has a deep affection for the club he has called home for eight years, but is apparently unhappy at being rotated with Kieran Trippier for key fixtures at the end of last season.