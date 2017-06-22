Man Utd agree to sell winger in £9.7m deal

Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is set to join Spanish side Real Sociedad in a £9.7m deal, according to France Football .

The two clubs have reportedly agreed on an €11m fee for the Belgium international. United will include a buy-back clause giving them first refusal on their attacking midfielder if they want to bring him back to Old Trafford at any point over the next three years.

Januzaj, aged 22, was one of United’s hottest prospects when he burst onto the scene under David Moyes in the 2013/14 season, scoring both goals in a 1-2 win at Sunderland on his full debut.

But he faded from the first team picture under first Louis van Gaal and then Jose Mourinho, spending time on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.

Januzaj, whose six caps for Belgium all came in 2014, is yet to agree personal terms with Sociedad but looks likely to make the move to San Sebastian.