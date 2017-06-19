Man Utd bid £30m for Nelson Semedo

Manchester United have made a €35m (£30m) offer for Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo .

After already signing Sweden international Victor Lindelof from the Portuguese giants, United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly making a fresh raid to land another member of their back-four.

Mundo Deportivo’s interest from their claim that Barcelona are also keen to sign Semedo, who is reportedly viewed as an alternative option if they fail to lure former youth team player Hector Bellerin back to Camp Nou from Arsenal.

Semedo is also reported to be a target for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The Benfica hierarchy are reportedly keen for a fee of at least €40m given that level of interest, so United’s bid could fall short.

Semedo, who is of Cape Verdean descent, started his career at fourth-tier Sintrense. He was snapped up by Benfica in 2012 and sent on loan to third-tier Fatima.

He was a regular for Benfica B in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 campaigns, and has turned out for the first-team regular over the past two seasons.