Man Utd bid £70m for Andrea Belotti

Manchester United have lodged an €80m (£70m) bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to Tuttosport .

The Turin-based newspaper claims the Red Devils have improved a €60m offer previously made for Belotti and are now pressing on with a decisive move to bring the Italy international to Old Trafford.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes, who counts United boss Jose Mourinho among his high-profile clients, has reportedly been dispatched to Milan to meet Torino president Urbano Cairo.

The pair are now set to begin negotiations to thrash out a deal for Belotti, who has a €100m release clause in his contract.

AC Milan are also credited with interest in the player, but their offer of €50m plus M’Baye Niang and Juraj Kucka has been rejected.

The 23-year-old is in demand after an impressive season in Serie A. In his second season at Torino, he scored 26 goals in 35 league appearances.

He joined his current club from Palermo for €7.5m in 2015.