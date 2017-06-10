Man Utd bid €40m for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have made a €40m (£35m) bid for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to The Guardian .

United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to add the 28-year-old Croatia international to his squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

But Serie A side Inter are holding out for an improved offer of €55m (£48m) for a player who is under contract with them until June 2020. The report claims negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

Perisic moved to San Siro in 2015 and has scored 20 goals in 79 appearances for the Nerazzurri to date.

He started his youth career in his homeland at Hajduk Split, but moved to French side Sochaux as a 17-year-old. He moved on to Club Brugge, then Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg.

Perisic has scored 16 goals in 56 caps for Croatia.

He can play in any attacking midfielder position, but usually operates on the left wing, so his arrival would increase the uncertainty over Anthony Martial’s future.