Man Utd close in on Nemanja Matic signing

Manchester United are nearing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to The Sun .

The Red Devils are reported to have opened contract discussions with Matic’s representatives and finalised personal terms.

But United are yet to agree a fee with the Blues for the 6ft 4in enforcer.

The Serbia international, aged 28, was brought back to Stamford Bridge by United boss Jose Mourinho in January 2014 and is now set for a reunion with his former manager.

Matic’s first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge are set to be further limited if the Premier League champions complete the signing of Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who had also been touted for a possible move to Old Trafford.

Matic first joined Chelsea from Košice in 2009, but was sold to Benfica after just three appearances. He has clocked up more than 100 games since his return to the club and has won two Premier League titles.