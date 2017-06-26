Man Utd close in on Radja Nainggolan deal

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, according to Italian newspaper Il Tempo.

The Belgium international is reported to be considering a deal that would see him earn €7.5m net per year if he makes the switch to Old Trafford.

Nainggolan has been quizzed about United’s apparent interest in signing him while on international duty.

He replied: “Maybe it’s true, maybe it isn’t.

“Right now I just want to go on vacation, then we’ll see what happens.”

Roma are keen to tie up the 29-year-old’s future with a new contract running until June 2021, by which time he will be aged 33. But the Serie A side’s new sporting director Monchi would only be able to offer a €5m salary – well below what is on offer from United.

But the Giallorossi’s hopes of keeping hold of the combative midfielder are bolstered by the fact that they no longer need to sell players in order to comply with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations. With Mohamed Salah having joined Liverpool for €42m and Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes close to joining Zenit St Petersburg for for a combined fee of €65-70m, Roma have already balanced the books.