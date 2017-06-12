Man Utd close to signing Fabinho

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Monaco right-back Fabinho, according to the Manchester Evening News .

The 23-year-old Brazil international is said to be on the verge of becoming United’s second summer signing after the Red Devils announced they had agreed a deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof over the weekend.

Fabinho is 6ft 2in tall and can operate in a defensive midfield role, as well as at full-back.

He started his career at Fluminense in his homeland, but moved to Portugal with Rio Ave on a six-year deal in June 2012. Just one month after his move he joined Real Madrid Castilla on a season-long loan and played for Jose Mourinho’s first team in May 2013.

He spent the next two seasons on loan at Monaco, then made a permanent switch to the Ligue 1 side in May 2015. He is under contract at Monaco until June 2019.