Man Utd confirm midfielder’s exit

Manchester United have announced that midfielder Josh Harrop is leaving the club to join Preston North End when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Academy graduate Harrop, aged 21, was handed a first-team debut against Crystal Palace in the final Premier League game of last season and scored the opening goal in that match.

He was also top scorer for United’s reserve team last season, scoring 10 goals in 25 apeparances. That included a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the week before the Palace game.

But his efforts have not been enough to secure his future at Old Trafford. He has agreed terms on a deal with Preston and will link up with his new club at the start of July.

He joins former United youngsters Marnick Vermijl, Ben Pearson and Liam Grimshaw at Deepdale.

Stockport-born Harrop, a former England Under-20 international, had been on United’s books since 2012.