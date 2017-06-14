Man Utd confirm Victor Lindelof signing

.@VLindelof: "I'm thrilled to join United. I'm keen to get started and contribute to the team's efforts to win more trophies." #HejVictor pic.twitter.com/FoC6IuUWwj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 14, 2017

Manchester United have completed the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils announced over the weekend that they had agreed a deal to sign the 22-year-old from Benfica, subject to a medical.

After Sweden’s friendly against Norway last night, Lindelof arrived at United’s Carrington training ground this morning. His medical clearly went without any hitches and he is now officially a United player.

You can see him putting pen to paper on his contract, which runs until June 2021 with an option for an extra season, in the photo above.

He was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last transfer window, but the deal didn’t go through.

Manager Jose Mourinho, who still keeps a close on football in his native Portugal, has now got his man.

Lindelof, who can operate at centre-back or right-back, will join his new team-mates for their pre-season tour of the USA in July.